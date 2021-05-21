S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 636 ($8.31) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFOR. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 508.20 ($6.64).

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 539.87 ($7.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.00. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 593 ($7.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 3,886 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

