Wincanton (LON:WIN) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Wincanton from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

WIN opened at GBX 448 ($5.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £557.96 million and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 426.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 455 ($5.94).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

