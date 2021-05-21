Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $11,417.88 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $11,417.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HAE opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $110.41. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

