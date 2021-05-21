loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LDI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

LDI opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $997,000.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

