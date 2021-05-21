Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Purchases 1,240 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.59 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $940.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

