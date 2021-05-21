CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CAO Mike Newbanks Sells 1,500 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CAO Mike Newbanks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $16,320.00.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. CSP Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

