Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 1,876 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $14,051.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PLYA stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

