Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Barclays

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 178.65 ($2.33) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.89. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 200.20 ($2.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

