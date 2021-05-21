Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.