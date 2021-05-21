First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FR. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$21.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.47. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.39 and a one year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.83, for a total value of C$578,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,065. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,343,000. Insiders sold a total of 228,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,002 over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

