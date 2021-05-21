ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $98.39 on Friday. ePlus has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

