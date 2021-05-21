Evedo Price Tops $0.29 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Evedo has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00017090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.96 or 0.01070125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.72 or 0.09500291 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

