Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi Buys 20,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $6.30 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $477.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

