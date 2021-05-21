Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €75.14 ($88.40) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a one year low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a one year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

