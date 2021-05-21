Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRHC opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,811,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

