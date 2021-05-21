Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $416.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.