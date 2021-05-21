Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $263.92 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.24 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.74 and a 200-day moving average of $274.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

