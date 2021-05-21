Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 318 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

