Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 204 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 458,020 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,636,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

