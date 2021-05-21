Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 113 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,425,000 after buying an additional 186,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,852,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after buying an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $117.12 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

