Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

