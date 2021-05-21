Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

AAN stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

