Nano Price Down 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $195.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00020663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,206.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.77 or 0.06583391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $807.77 or 0.01960313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.81 or 0.00501887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00173637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.36 or 0.00782312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00476495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00440227 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

