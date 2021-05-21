Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $587.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

