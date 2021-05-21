Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,588. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.41. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

