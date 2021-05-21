Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 138.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB stock opened at $132.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

