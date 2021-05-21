NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,069 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

