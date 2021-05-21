Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of J opened at $136.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.09.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

