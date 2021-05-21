Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,014,000 after buying an additional 511,301 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after buying an additional 258,171 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,022,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 49,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

