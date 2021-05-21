Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 368,040 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 358.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.23% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $45,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,532,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

