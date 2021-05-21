Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $68,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

VGT opened at $367.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $250.91 and a 52 week high of $388.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

