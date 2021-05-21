Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

