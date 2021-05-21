Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.37% of Prologis worth $290,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

