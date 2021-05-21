PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $31.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.