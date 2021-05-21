Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YARIY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

