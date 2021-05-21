Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.25.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.14 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$9.63 and a 52-week high of C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

