Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given a C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$17.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.