Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Its vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. The company is based in Loveland, Colorado.

