Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

