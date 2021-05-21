Insider Buying: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Matteo Lodrini acquired 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kaleyra stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 3.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $10,174,000. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

