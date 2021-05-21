Jeffrey A. Graves Buys 4,100 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 19,247.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 61.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 230,832 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,036 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 484,285 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $20,032,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

