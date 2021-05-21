Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) CEO Stephen George Dilly Purchases 5,000 Shares

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

