Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell Sells 15,000 Shares

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SMSI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 77.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.