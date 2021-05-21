RDA Financial Network Acquires New Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

