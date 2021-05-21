RDA Financial Network Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 368,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 280,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 189,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

