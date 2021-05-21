RDA Financial Network Sells 131 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $108.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $114.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.22.

