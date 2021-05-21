Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

