iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 270,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.90 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

