Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE LAZ opened at $45.64 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.