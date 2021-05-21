Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 15,116 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.